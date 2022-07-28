Bob Calaway peacefully passed away after a long illness at the age of 73 in his home surrounded by his loving family and a few dear friends on the evening of July 4. Bob was survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Janet; children Rob (Naomi) Calaway and Lorri (Brad) Gronley; grandchildren Jacob, Matthew and Abigail Calaway and Cole and Chloe Gronley.
Bob grew up in the Hayward area. Their story began when Bob and Janet met in 7th grade and later graduated from Tennyson High School in 1967. Bob and Janet were married in 1969. They started their family and moved to Livermore in 1974 when Bob became a Livermore Firefighter. Bob participated in all of his kids’ activities, including being a chaperon for many field trips, music events and sports activities, being their coach, driver, snack provider and whatever else was needed. That support continued with all of his grandchildren, transporting them to and from school, taking them to activities and, again, the list goes on. His philosophy through life was always “family first.”