Robert Ray “Bob” Bennett passed away peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of Dec. 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister Rose Marie, and wife Ann (in 2015). Bob was 88 years old.

Bob left his hometown of Buffalo, Missouri at the age of 18 and headed west. After trying his hand at several jobs – including HJ Heinz Co and the Southern Pacific Railway in Tracy – he began his career at Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Laboratory in 1957; he retired in the fall of 1991 after 34 years of service.