Robert Ray “Bob” Bennett passed away peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of Dec. 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister Rose Marie, and wife Ann (in 2015). Bob was 88 years old.
Bob left his hometown of Buffalo, Missouri at the age of 18 and headed west. After trying his hand at several jobs – including HJ Heinz Co and the Southern Pacific Railway in Tracy – he began his career at Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Laboratory in 1957; he retired in the fall of 1991 after 34 years of service.
In Tracy, Bob met and married his first wife, Carol Davis; they had two children, Steve and Cathy. In 1960, Bob remarried to Ann Edwards, moving to Livermore in 1963. Bob and Ann had two children, Robert and Leslie.
Having always enjoyed photography as a hobby, Bob launched his own business, Bennett Photography, towards the end of his LLNL career. Through this venture, Bob captured moments of joy of many weddings, anniversary parties, bar and bat mitzvahs, and other family celebrations. He took tremendous pleasure in putting together the photo albums for happy couples and proud parents, and would spend hours arranging the albums. It could be said that Bob took as much joy in creating the albums as the recipients experienced in seeing them.
Bob and Ann also enjoyed road trips and traveled frequently after he retired. A much younger Bob rode his motorcycle from California to Missouri one summer, to visit his parents.
Bob was always a good neighbor, happy to pick up mail and newspapers while someone traveled, or to lend a helping hand. He was a world class leaf raker. Bob was handy with many household repairs. Until the last year of his life, he could often be seen taking his dog, Benny, for a walk in the neighborhood, sometimes in the company of his longtime neighbor, Pat.
Bob is survived by his four children; granddaughters Nicole and Erin Bennett; first cousins Warren and Lendol Vest; and nieces Carla Powell Bearden and Sheila Ghent.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank helper Sandy Martin, who created amazing brunches for Bob during the last year he lived at his home (her grilled cheese and homemade soups are legendary); neighbors and guardian angels Nancy and Scott Phillips; and longtime neighbor and guardian angel Pat Lee – these folks were not just dear friends, but they made it possible for Bob to stay in his home as long as he did.
We also wish to extend our appreciation for the expert and loving care Bob received during the last six months of his life, during which he resided at the Watermark at Rosewood Gardens in Livermore, California. Always a good eater, Bob enjoyed the novelty of three hot meals served daily at Watermark, and the companionship of the residents. We will not forget the kindness shown to Bob (and to his family!) by the Watermark team. We also wish to acknowledge Ace Hospice for their kind and gentle care at the end of Bob’s life.
Those wishing to pay tribute to this life well lived can do so by committing an act of kindness. Bob will know.