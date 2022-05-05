It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Reid Ridsdale announces his sudden passing at the age of 41 on April 12 at his home in Livermore.
Born in Redwood City on Jan. 14, 1981, to Geoff and Louise Ridsdale, he and his family moved to Livermore when he was less than a year old. Growing up, he was a member of Cub Scout Pack 915, and you could often find him riding his Boss bike on dirt jumps or doing any number of other daredevilish feats. He attended Rancho Las Positas Elementary School and Junction Avenue Middle School before graduating from Granada High School in 2000, and he later completed a study program at WyoTech in Fremont. He worked most recently at Rebel Kitchen and Libations, where he was affectionately known as “Turtle” and beloved by staff and customers alike.
Robert was a keen artist whose drawings are treasured by his family; a skilled chef with a special flair for smoked meat; an avid collector of rare coins and sports cards; and a green-thumbed gardener and consumer of chili peppers. He loved spending time with friends and extended family and was good company to all. He had a warm sense of humor, an easy smile, and a kind and loyal heart, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Geoff and Louise; his sister and brother-in-law, Natalie Ridsdale and Josh Richman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. on May 9, and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on May 10, both at St. Michael Catholic Church, 458 Maple St. in Livermore. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 3885 East Ave. in Livermore. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held afterward at Rebel Kitchen & Libations, 2369 First St. in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Open Heart Kitchen or St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore.