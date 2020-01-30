Robert See (Bob) Allen was born March 26, 1926, in Chicago, and grew up in nearby Evanston, Illinois. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from the University of Colorado in 1949, and studied accounting at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, as a graduate student.
In 1957, he met Ruth Louise (R Lou) Wright, and they were married soon after. In 1958, they moved to the Bay Area. Their first child, Robbie. was born in 1960, followed by Liz in 1962. Tragically, R Lou and Robbie were killed in a car accident in 1964; Liz miraculously survived the accident.
In 1965, Bob met Thelma Cooney, and they were married in 1966. Thelma had five children from a previous marriage, Paul, Karen, Patty, Michele, and Jennifer. In 1970, Thelma gave birth to Bob’s son Ron, bringing the “yours, mine, and ours” family to seven kids. From those children, Bob would be blessed with 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Bob’s greatest passion (beside his family) was for trains. He spent most of his adult life working on the railroad throughout the Midwest, and then in California. In 1974, he was elected to the BART Board of Directors, where he served until 1988. In his retirement, Bob continued to be a tireless advocate for rail transit in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was also active in his church, local community, and the Boy Scouts throughout his adult life. After retiring, he worked as a substitute teacher and became known as “the singing sub.”
He was a man of firm convictions, but also a gentle and patient spirit. His health gradually began to decline in his final years, but his mind and spirit stayed strong.
Two months short of his 94th birthday, on Jan. 17, he passed on, to be with the many loved ones who left before him. A memorial service was held on Jan. 25. Callaghan Mortuary handled the arrangements, and an online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.