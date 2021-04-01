It is with great sadness that we note the passing of Robert Langsam.
He was a born and bred San Franciscan and considered himself lucky to have lived in San Francisco when it really was The City That Knows How.
He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After that, he worked at Playland at the Beach, where he met his future wife, Sheilah, who worked there part time while attending SFSU. He was a games operator on the midway, and she was the popcorn and cotton candy girl. There are not many people that can say that.
They were married Feb. 2, 1963, and were together 58 years. In 1969, they moved to the Tri-Valley and bought their first house in Livermore. After six years, they moved to Pleasanton and lived in the same house for 46 years. It was the house he died in.
Robert worked for Eastman Kodak for 21 years as a warehouseman. It was a job he truly loved, the forklift, the packing, and shipping. His orders never went out incorrectly. After he retired, he enjoyed playing cards, mostly poker and gin. He loved watching baseball and football on TV. His real favorites were old movies, sentimental romances, and westerns – anything with John Wayne and he was there for it.
He is survived by his wife, Sheilah Langsam; his son, Julian Langsam, of Pleasanton; ;and his daughter, Paola Shepler (Matt) of Eagle, Idaho. He is also survived by his grandsons, Ian Shepler and Connor Shepler, of Eagle; and his granddaughter, Summer Langsam, of San Francisco.
He was buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, with military honors. He will be forever in our hearts.