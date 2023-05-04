A one-year memorial will be held May 10, 2023, at 11.am., in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church Livermore, 2020 5th St. Livermore, California. Reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
After an extended stay Steve Lowder passed away at Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton, California on May 18, 2022.
Steve was born in South Gate, California. During his school years he lived in San Bernadino and Crestline, California. All through high school, while in Crestline, he worked at Goodwin’s Grocery Store.
Steve received his B.A. in physics from UC-Riverside in 1961, where he was elected junior class vice president. He worked at Advanced Kinetics in Costa Mesa, California developing an experimental simulation of the solar wind’s interaction with the earth’s magnetic field. In 1968 he enrolled in the nuclear engineering department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he received his PhD in August 1972.
He joined Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in 1976 and worked as a plasma physicist in the laser Isotope separation program. He retired in 2000.
For many years he was active in the Livermore Valley Tennis Club. Steve was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended Asbury United Methodist Church, both of Livermore.
Steve was the most intelligent, kindest and generous man many of us have ever known and will be missed by his friends and family. The world has lost a gem.
Many years ago, he was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP). Only about 20,000 people in the US are affected by HSP. For five-plus years Steve was a resident of Heritage Estates in Livermore. A special thank you to the staff for their assistance as his disease progressed.
Donations may be sent to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, California, 94539-7241 in honor/memory of Robert Stephen Lowder of Livermore.