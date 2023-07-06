Robert (Bob) Hancock passed away at his home on Sunday June 18, 2023.
He grew up in Riverside, California, with four sisters (Carol, Sandy, Kathy and Patty) and a younger brother (Larry). After graduating from North High School, he joined the Air Force and got his jet engine training at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois. He served in Okinawa, Japan and Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, California.
He met his wife Mary Jane (Torres) on New Year’s Eve 1971. They were married in May 1972. They were blessed with two sons, Robert Winston and Jason Matthew. Further blessings came with daughter-in-law Becky (Stadler) and grandchildren Roxy and Robbie. Bob loved his family, his 55 Chevy Bel Air and his 57 Corvett in that order.
He worked for National Airmotive in Oakland California and stayed with that company through several changes in ownership until it was acquired by Rolls Royce from whom he retired after 45 years.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Callaghan’s Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore California. Burial will be private for family and family friends, In memory of Bob people are asked to wear casual/colorful clothing.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Hancock family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.
