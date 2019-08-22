Roberta Hutchinson Garland

Roberta “Bobbie” Garland passed away peacefully following respiratory failure, surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in Pasadena, graduated from UC Berkeley in Fine Arts, and continued her interest and talents in the arts her entire life. Newly married to J. Jepson Garland, Bobbie worked at the Wind Tunnel at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (part of Cal Tech, our dad’s alma mater), then moved to the Bay Area to raise her family. As an empty nester, she expanded her skills in desktop publishing at Menlo College Admissions and Alumni offices, and then branched off into her own business.
Bobbie loved family, friends, church, music, sports, and travelling the world. She sang in choirs from a young age, played piano and guitar, and was an SF symphony season ticket holder for many years. Bobbie enjoyed playing and watching tennis, golf and skiing. She was an avid fan and supporter of the local teams the Warriors and the Giants, as well as her kids’ sports and music endeavors. Bobbie volunteered in many organizations, including PTA, UMA, CAR, Kiwanis, and as a church deacon.
She relocated to Pleasanton about six years ago to be closer to family, and greatly enjoyed her Stoneridge Creek community.
Bobbie is survived by her sister Mary Pond; her four children Nancy Garland of Va., Susan Garland Foti, Cindy Garland Timby (Chris), and Tom Garland (Mari) of Colo.; four grandchildren Francesco Foti, Jennifer and Amy Garland, and Corey Timby; and many nieces and nephews.
We already miss her strong faith, common sense, dry humor, and joy in life. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association.