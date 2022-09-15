Roberta Jean Kihle

Roberta Jean Kihle passed away Sept. 4, 2022, in Livermore, California. Roberta was born to Paul and Marian Whitlatch in Hooper, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 1933, and was raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Her father passed when she was sixteen, so the family relocated to Escondido, Calironia, to be near her mother’s family.

It was in high school band where Roberta met Bud Kihle. Roberta and Bud were married on July 19, 1953. Bud was stationed in Pleasanton at Camp Parks Air Force Base, so they left Escondido and moved to Pleasanton. While in the service, they had their eldest daughter and twin daughters.