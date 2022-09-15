Roberta Jean Kihle passed away Sept. 4, 2022, in Livermore, California. Roberta was born to Paul and Marian Whitlatch in Hooper, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 1933, and was raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Her father passed when she was sixteen, so the family relocated to Escondido, Calironia, to be near her mother’s family.
It was in high school band where Roberta met Bud Kihle. Roberta and Bud were married on July 19, 1953. Bud was stationed in Pleasanton at Camp Parks Air Force Base, so they left Escondido and moved to Pleasanton. While in the service, they had their eldest daughter and twin daughters.
When Bud became a Livermore Police Officer in the early 1960s, they settled in Livermore and never left. They welcomed their fourth daughter soon after moving to Livermore. Roberta was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest daughter started kindergarten. She joined the Livermore School District working at various schools through the years until becoming cafeteria manager at Granada High School. Roberta loved working in the cafeteria where she could talk to all the kids. She worked as cafeteria manager until her retirement.
Roberta was part of the group that founded Granada Baptist Church. She loved telling stories of the construction of the buildings that made up the church. Roberta and Bud were active in the Good Sam Club camping their way across the US and Canada. Roberta was always smiling and enjoyed talking with anyone she would meet along the way. She loved trips to Alden Lane Nursery, going to the library, and shopping!
She was an avid sewer and quilter making her granddaughters quilts. She loved crafting and sharing her love of it with everyone. Her biggest passion was reading and “traveling through her books.” She had an atlas by her reading chair so she could look up where her characters were living. She truly had a green thumb. She was able to help along even the weakest of plants. You could find her at 3 .am. outside “snail hunting.“
Her faith was a constant presence and comfort to her.
Roberta was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother Billy; her husband Bud; daughter Susan LaBrie; and son-in-law, Gary Presley. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Shawn) Coleman; Sharen (Tom) Brannon; and Ruth Presley. She is also survived by grandchildren, Rebecca Coleman; Jenella (Mikey) Yankovich; Catrice (Van) Stickles.
Roberta was a fantastic sister, wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She will be forever missed by all that knew and loved her.
There will be a private family burial at Roberta’s request. If you’d like to contribute in her memory, please consider Hope Hospice in Dublin.