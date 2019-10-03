Roberto Balbago Martinez – 49er faithful, trusted advisor and avid traveler – passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Roberto will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
A viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., Livermore.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Martinez family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.