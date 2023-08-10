Rodman M Elfin passed away peacefully at age 93, on July 19, 2023, with his family at his side. Rod was a truly beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is remembered vividly for the steady love, kindness, patience, generosity, and attention with which he enfolded his circle of family and friends.
Born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, Rod graduated high school early, and later attended Syracuse University where he studied Business Administration, also graduating in 3½ years, magna cum laude. There he met and courted his future wife of 62 years, Dorothy Green. He went on to earn his law degree at New York University.
In his varied career, Rod served as Staff Judge Advocate (Captain) in the United States Air Force; practiced as an attorney; and was a partner in our family dry cleaning business. At age 44 he returned to school and earned his master’s degree in law, also at NYU. He went on to become a professor of business law at Washington State University. Go Cougs!. This mid-life career change prompted him and Dorothy to move from their long-time home in Livingston, New Jersey to Pullman, Washington in 1977. This was Rod’s true calling - he loved being a professor and loved being in the Pacific Northwest. At WSU, he achieved great success, publishing 28 articles, receiving numerous faculty scholarship awards, and participating in numerous leadership roles at WSU.
Upon retirement, Rod and Dorothy moved to Spokane, Washington, and later to Livermore, California.
Rod was known for his enthusiastic singing, typically patriotic songs at festive gatherings, including in public. If you’ve been to a Livermore restaurant and heard a family start singing a patriotic song like God Bless America during dinner- it was probably the Elfins, led by Rod.
He derived great satisfaction from planting and nurturing hundreds of trees on his land on the Columbia River in Northport, Washington.
For six decades Rod was our family photo-biographer, taking, organizing, and distributing pictures of every special event and the life in between. He was also a talented darkroom photographer, creating striking artistic images.
But mostly, Rod will be forever remembered by his family for his love, kindness, and generous soul, displayed every minute of his life, through words and actions. He never had to say he loved you because you knew it. We were incredibly fortunate to have him in our lives.
Rod was preceded in death by his cherished wife Dorothy, and beloved daughter Andrea. He leaves behind his son Jon, daughter Susan, five grandchildren Jessica, Jacob, Sarah, Grace and Benjamin, daughter-in-law Lynn Monica, and sons-in-law Scott Mainwaring and Allan Sull.