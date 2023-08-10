OBIT - Rodman M. Elfin.png

Rodman M Elfin passed away peacefully at age 93, on July 19, 2023, with his family at his side. Rod was a truly beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is remembered vividly for the steady love, kindness, patience, generosity, and attention with which he enfolded his circle of family and friends.

Born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, Rod graduated high school early, and later attended Syracuse University where he studied Business Administration, also graduating in 3½ years, magna cum laude. There he met and courted his future wife of 62 years, Dorothy Green. He went on to earn his law degree at New York University.