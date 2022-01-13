Rodney Allen Mort Sr. passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at his home in Tracy from cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Patty Mort. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terri Mort; his three sons, Rodney Mort Jr. (Tahnru), Ryan Mort (Chantell) and Robby Mort (Katie); his sisters Glenna Herrera (Richard) and Renee Howerton (Larry); seven grandchildren (Emilee, Cody, Julea, Kaelyn, Ryder, Carlyn and Jeffrey;) and seven nieces and nephews.
Rod was born in Hettinger, North Dakota and his family moved to Livermore in 1954. He graduated from Granada High School in 1970, going on to Chabot College, Delta College and Chico State University. His final years were spent living at the San Joaquin River Club in Tracy, a place which he loved dearly.
Rod followed in his father’s footsteps becoming a meat cutter for 30 years and part owner at the Tracy Quick Freeze Meat Market. He was a family man and always the life of the party, bringing laughter to all. He knew no strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet. Rod was known for his sense of humor and tender heart. His hobbies included fishing, playing blues music on his harmonica, barbecuing, basketball, gardening, astronomy, creating and painting. He had a huge heart with a small streak of orneriness.
Join us to “Celebrate a Legend” at the San Joaquin River Club Clubhouse, 30000 Kasson Rd., Tracy, California, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. Tribute will follow at noon with food and celebration from 2 to 4 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear blue, Rod’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stanford Medicine Cancer Discovery Fund (give.stanford.edu)