Rollo Don Breithaupt passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.
Don worked at Lawrence Livermore Lab for 35 years. He had a photography studio and for years was very active in the art department of the Alameda County Fair.
Don’s greatest joys were spending time with his family and running into old clients. His rescue dogs through the years also brought him great happiness.
Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin. Don will be forever missed by his wife of 56 years, Karen. His daughter Tammy and her husband John; grandson, Jagger and his wife Christie; along with great grandson Colmen are deeply saddened with his passing. His sister Sharry will also miss him dearly.
Rest in peace.