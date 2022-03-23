It is with a heavily saddened heart to let you know of the passing of my beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing Ron. He won his battle; fighting every day with bravery, resilience and unbelievable strength but ended up losing his war to pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Menlo Park at Stanford Hospital and attended Mount Carmel with his younger brother Russell and sister Rachel. Later they moved to Livermore where he met his best friend, Adam. They were best friends and partners-in-crime; even running from the police while walking on the railroad tracks for trespassing! Playing football in the rain and mud where he earned the nickname Big Hitter, basketball and baseball too! Adams' family gave Ron a second home when he needed it most.
Ron loved the 49ers and the Warriors and rarely missed a game. I met Ron in 1990 and we were inseparable from that moment on! We were more than a family-we got to be best friends too. Ron loved cars, dirt bikes and four-wheeler riding, driving his boat on the Delta and Lake Del Valle, snow skiing and snowmobiling in Tahoe, Reno and the mountains in Northern California. He and his son Robert wanted to fly so we were able to vacation on Maui and drive the road to Hana while there too. We went to Las Vegas and the boys hit every thrill ride they could!! Ron worked for Pac-Rail at the Port of Oakland for many, many years and found a Brotherhood of friends he considered family!!! Thank you all for everything you did for him throughout the years! You guys meant very much to him!!! His nicknames were Heavy-Hitter, Tony Soprano and Beetlejuice (he loved that and would always smile).
Ron is preceded in death by his grandparents Russell and Janet Norton, father Ron, his in-laws Bob and Betty Dietrich and his son Robert. He is survived by his wife Patty, mother Loma (Larry) Hooten of Granbury, Texas, brother Russell (Chris) and their daughter Emily of Colorado and sister Rachel (Robert) and their daughter Christina of Weatherford, Texas. Sister-in-law Laurie, cousins Dale, Devana and Ahren Lowe and their children Azalea, Mythaneil and Jozalynn. My very strong faith knows that you are wrapped up in the arms of Bob, Betty and Robert Ronny. I will miss you every minute of every day and will be with you soon my sweet love!!!!!
Memorial service at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, Friday April 8 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at Casa Orozco, 325 S. L Street Livermore at 12:30 p.m.
