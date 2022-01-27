Ron Wallace, 74 of Pleasanton, California passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was diagnosed with leukemia and lost his battle after four short months.
Ron was born in Oakland, California and attended local schools and played football at Fremont High, graduating in 1965. He went on to play football for San Francisco State and graduated with a BA in business administration and continued his education at Cal State East Bay and UC Berkeley. Following college, he enlisted in the Army and was very proud to be a veteran, supporting causes such as Stand-down. He went on to build a successful career in sales in the home furnishing industry for 47 years.
He is survived by wife, Marjorie of 35 years, son Jason Banks, daughter-in-law Shannon and grandson Nycoh of Walnut Creek; daughter Jessica Darling, son-in-law Scott and granddaughters, Delilah and Dakota of Pleasanton.
Ron was a life-long baseball enthusiast and fan of the Oakland A’s and SF Giants. Not only did he love watching the game, but he also had a passion for coaching. Ron also loved to travel, garden, fine wine, playing bocce and spending time with his family and many friends, but his love for his grandchildren was immeasurable. Ron touched so many people's lives and loved them so dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross, or donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Cancer Society.