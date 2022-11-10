OBIT - Ron Sansone.jpeg

Ronald Gene Sansone (Ron) of Livermore, California died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday Oct. 29 in Pleasanton after battling several years of ongoing health issues.

Ron was born on March 3, 1935, to Florence and Sam Sansone in Detroit, Michigan, the younger brother of Joann (Martin). Ron was raised in Detroit, and, upon leaving high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served three years as an aircraft mechanic.