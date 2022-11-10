Ronald Gene Sansone (Ron) of Livermore, California died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday Oct. 29 in Pleasanton after battling several years of ongoing health issues.
Ron was born on March 3, 1935, to Florence and Sam Sansone in Detroit, Michigan, the younger brother of Joann (Martin). Ron was raised in Detroit, and, upon leaving high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served three years as an aircraft mechanic.
After honorably serving his country, Ron returned to Detroit, where he met Adrienne Rhodes. The two married on June 8, 1957 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Immediately following their wedding, the couple headed west. They lived in Pleasanton for a few years while helping Ron’s parents open and establish Pleasanton Liquors. They welcomed their first daughter, Kim, while there. The couple moved to Livermore in 1961 where they have been ever since. They went on to have three more children, Greg, Chris and Susan.
After helping his parents, Ron went on to have a long and successful career in the trucking industry. He had worked for his father’s trucking business in Detroit and brought that experience with him to Amaral Trucking, where he worked for over 30 years, both as a driver and in sales. He eventually took the reins of the company and ran it for another several years as RGS Enterprises. His passion for trucks and trucking remained throughout his life; one of his favorite sayings was, “If you got it, a truck brought it.” His passion for automotives didn’t stop at trucks; he also owned over 50 different cars over the course of his life.
Ron was a proud member of the Elks Lodge of Livermore, where he was just recognized for his 60 years of membership. He was also the president of the Livermore Soccer Club, where he remained active for many years. Ron enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in soccer, swimming, softball, baseball, football, cheer and track. His passion for sports didn’t stop with watching his family participate; he was also an avid professional baseball and hockey fan, always cheering for his Tigers and Red Wings. Later in life, he also took enjoyment in rooting for the Warriors.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife Adrienne; children Kim (Steve) McBrayer, Greg, Chris and Susan; as well as his grandchildren Jason (Monica) Hurlburt, Joey Hurlburt, Chasse Sansone, Maddox Colombo, Joey Mandella, Jaden Alexander and Haylee Sass; and his great-grandchildren Danika Hurlburt, Xander Hurlburt, Kylar Sansone, Emery Sansone and Evan Mandella.
Services will be held Monday Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore with a reception immediately following at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to The American Diabetes Association in Ron’s name.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Sansone family.