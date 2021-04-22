Ronald L. Murray, 83, died Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Pleasanton, after complications from a stroke during heart surgery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margit (Marge); their three children, Pete, Robert, and Melissa; his sister, Donna; and his niece, Pamela. He was blessed to be loved by his three grandsons and one great granddaughter, and he shared a beautiful life with his wife, Margit Renate Murray for 61 years, whom he loved with all his heart.
Ronald was born in Detroit, Michigan, and eventually, his mother, Lucille Bull, moved their family to Santa Monica, California, where he enjoyed the sunny weather and being a lifeguard on Venice Beach. Ronald joined the Coast Guard at 17 years old, then served in the Army to pursue training for a career in law enforcement.
After serving in the Army, Ronald became a police officer for Oakland Police Department for seven years, then moved to Fremont Police Department, where he was promoted to lieutenant and retired after 30 years. He also retired from the Coast Guard as a commander, which he was so proud to have accomplished.
He enjoyed being active in his community as an usher at his church for 14 years, a member of SIR’s, and a member of the Elks Lodge. One of his favorite things was going on an annual motorcycle trip with his sons and enjoying the time they were able to spend together. He was a wonderful family man and truly the best Dad and husband.
Ronald met his beautiful wife, Margit, in Oakland in 1958, and from there, they were inseparable and had a marriage to aspire to. They raised their children in Fremont, California, and then moved to Livermore, where they enjoyed their retirement together.
Ronald had many friends and family that loved him very much, and he will be greatly missed. Heaven has received a very special angel, and we know he will always be watching over his family and friends and protecting them as he did his entire life.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA., 94536, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Spirit’s School on his behalf.