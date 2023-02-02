OBIT - Ronald Leslie Wallace.jpg

In loving memory of Ronald Leslie Wallace, 91, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He passed away on Jan.24, 2023, from complications of a stroke.

He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Dallas, Oregon to George and Isabel Wallace. He moved to San Diego as a child. As an adult he moved to the East Bay and worked in the civil engineering field.