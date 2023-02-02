In loving memory of Ronald Leslie Wallace, 91, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He passed away on Jan.24, 2023, from complications of a stroke.
He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Dallas, Oregon to George and Isabel Wallace. He moved to San Diego as a child. As an adult he moved to the East Bay and worked in the civil engineering field.
Ron is survived by his wife, Gloria, and six children; Janet, Mike, Claudia, Randy, Scott and Terry, his sister, Donna; 21 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Kim and Kurt.
Ron was very proud of his family and loved cooking for all of them. Ron was very active in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served as chairman of the Property Committee. He loved woodworking, especially making furniture. Ron was a very kindhearted man who would help anyone.
Memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livermore on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 1020 Mocho St, Livermore, California, 94550 at 10 a.m. A private graveside service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 1020 Mocho St., Livermore, California, 94550 (holycrosslivermore.org) or Hope Hospice at hopehospice.com.