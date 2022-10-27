OBIT - Ronald Philip Hauck.png

Ronald Philip Hauck was born on Aug. 17, 1943, and passed at the age of 79 on Oct. 13, 2022 with his loving and devoted wife Teresa at his side.

Ron was born in Pewamo, Michigan to Philip and Lillian Hauck. The family moved through the years, settling in the early 60s in Portland, Oregon. Ron graduated Central Catholic High School and continued to University of Portland, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1968. He was a member of the Sigma Tau Omega fraternity and maintained many of those friendships throughout the years. Reunions took place twice a year in Oregon until travel became hard for most. The “Geezers” club evolved, and Ron enjoyed their many calls a couple times a month, the last being the day before he passed.