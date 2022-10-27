Ronald Philip Hauck was born on Aug. 17, 1943, and passed at the age of 79 on Oct. 13, 2022 with his loving and devoted wife Teresa at his side.
Ron was born in Pewamo, Michigan to Philip and Lillian Hauck. The family moved through the years, settling in the early 60s in Portland, Oregon. Ron graduated Central Catholic High School and continued to University of Portland, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1968. He was a member of the Sigma Tau Omega fraternity and maintained many of those friendships throughout the years. Reunions took place twice a year in Oregon until travel became hard for most. The “Geezers” club evolved, and Ron enjoyed their many calls a couple times a month, the last being the day before he passed.
On Nov. 29, 1986, Ron married the love of his life, Teresa Ann. Together they blended five children: Deborah (Jason), David (Heather), Robyn (Douglas), April (Bryan) and Ryan (Jolie). They relished their grandchildren the most: Rebekah, Matthew, Josiah, Conor, Ava, Caleb, Grayson, Aine, Noah, Asher, Kaylin, Helena and Hannah. Their cup runneth over!
Ron and Teresa attended many events with their 13 grandkids. They camped for a few summers and hosted amazing summer days for all the grandkids. These were special times for adults and kids alike. Yearly Christmas celebrations always took place at Grandpa’s and Cita’s house, with as many as 26 people in the house. Fun and chaos were had by all.
Ron’s devotion and strength in his faith was of the utmost importance in his life. Ron was passionately involved with St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Livermore, California through RCIA, Knights of Columbus, as a Eucharistic minister and Lector. Ron’s passion was teaching scripture to all who would listen. Ron was a sponsor to many people through the RCIA program. He also volunteered with many youth groups and other activities at St. Charles Borromeo.
Ron enjoyed golf, bowling and bicycling. Ron and Teresa were blessed, being able to travel to the Baltic and Mediterranean countries, Italy and the Panama Canal with dear friends.
Ron is survived by his brother Dave (Lonney); brother-in-law Ramon (Carolyn); and sister-in-law Virginia (John), along with many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the medical staff at Kaiser Permanente and Kaiser Hospice; their responsiveness and compassion eased Ron and his family during the final days of his life. Thank you to Tonia Chatman, CNA and Julie Filipini, RN, who cared for Ron with dignity and a cheerful personality. Ron was blessed in his final days.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Parish, 458 Maple Street, Livermore on Thursday Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow.