Rosalyn Manousos passed away peacefully at 93 years old on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Pleasanton, in the home of her daughter Susan and son-in-law Peter Miller, where she resided for the last three years of her life. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Rosalyn was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. She met her husband, Leo, as a teenager, and they were engaged before he left to serve in the Air Force during WWII. When he was discharged, they boarded a military train headed to California.
Ronnie/Roz (as many called her) was 18 when they arrived in California and ended up settling in Oakland, where they raised 11 children. With one baby on her hip and another in her arms, she managed, giving her time and energy to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo and her siblings Eileen and Marshall.
Rosalyn converted to Catholicism when she married her husband at 18. She loved her faith, and it carried her through many trying times. It was a Sunday ritual to dress her children in their finest clothes, most of which she made herself, and walk the three blocks to St. Cyril’s church for mass. She enjoyed hosting weekly rosaries with her family and friends and the parties that followed with upwards of 40 people. These, she often said, were the best years of her life.
Rosalyn had a loyal and loving group of friends who stuck together and supported one another come rain or shine. She loved her friends and they loved her. She always had a bottle of Manischewitz wine on her counter and that, along with dancing and singing, baking and cooking, and daily exercise was how she coped.
The family moved to Pleasanton in 1971, and it was here that she raised the second wave of children. She was blessed to have all of her children still with her. She is survived by Jude Lemmo, Steve Manousos, Susan Miller, Joan Jurich, David Manousos, Maryann Petri, Nancy Stone, Carol Edwards, Timothy Manousos, Michelle Stange, Paul Manousos and her 24 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Rosary and Mass in her honor is scheduled on Thursday, May 6, at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 3999 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, CA.