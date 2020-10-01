We lost our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Rose Marie Bosque of Patterson, California, on Aug. 17, 2020.
She passed peacefully away at the age of 79, in the comforts of her home with her family.
Rose Marie was born in the Philippines in 1940, to Ramon and Jacqueline Estella, and was the second of six siblings. She worked for Farmers Insurance as an executive claims' adjuster for 30 years in Dublin.
She continued her pursuit of a higher education only after her last child was in grade school. She spent the final years of her life living with her eldest child. Rose Marie was spirited in everything she did, she loved bowling, cooking, and sewing. Some of her favorite memories were made while camping with her family and expressing her creativity through drawing and dancing.
She was a Girl Scout leader and a catechist of St. Raymond Church in Dublin. She loved her children, spoiled her grandchildren, and adored her great grandchildren. She was a very caring and loving soul to all who had the opportunity to meet her. She raised her family in a faithful Catholic household and held strong to her faith till the end.
Rose Marie is survived by her children, Helen (Jerry) Hoxie of Patterson, California, Cindy (Rod) Walston of Sandy, Oregon, Ralph (Stacy) Bosque of Rio Vista, California, and Edward (Jodi) Bosque of Eldorado Hills, California; 10 grandchildren, Olivia, Arthur, Hannah, Abby, Jordan, Claire, Julia, Will, Rachel, and Angie; three great grandchildren, Evelyn Rose, Oliver, and Eleanore Rose; and five siblings, Regina Estella of Oregon, Cindy Ormaechea of Canada, Ramon II Estella of Philippines, Cecile Lavine of San Francisco, and Ricky Estella of San Francisco. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Benedictine Mission House, Relevant Radio, or National Kidney Foundation. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hillview Funeral Chapel, in Patterson, California.