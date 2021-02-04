On May 30, 1940, Rose Marie was born in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Louis and Rose Mueller.
The new family returned to Livermore, where she grew up on South L Street, attended 5th Street School, and graduated from Livermore High School in 1958. She was working at Snow White Drive-in when she met James Lawson, who offered her a ride home and discovered he was renting a room at Twin Palms right across the street from her house.
They were married in 1959. Their son, Steven, was born in1960. Jim was drafted, and they were stationed around the United States for several years. They returned to Livermore, where they resided for more than 30 years.
Rose was an accomplished painter and was a member of the Livermore Art Association. She loved entertaining and being with friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and for those who knew her … shopping. She had a great love for animals, domestic and wild. Sissy, Shultz, Hanz, Pedro and Miss Kitty were pets over the years. All were greatly loved.
She and Jim did extensive traveling around the United State many times, by all different modes of transportation. They also cruised to many ports of call. They celebrated Jim's 80th birthday by taking the family on a cruise to Alaska.
Over the years, she fostered children from other countries and was a huge supporter of World Vision.
Rose worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from 1978 to 1996 in the Engineering Records Center. They built a home on the California coast in Anchor Bay, which she designed and moved there upon their retirement. She continued to paint and showed her work at local galleries. Their home was always open to friends and family, and she and Jim would take them sightseeing to beaches, lighthouses, wineries, wonderful eateries, botanical gardens and crab feeds.
Rose Marie is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Erwin and Michael. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Jim; her son, Steven (Dixie) of Cottage Grove, Oregon; grandchildren, Josh (Chassity), Matthew, Dennis (Michelle), and Tracy (Loren); 19 great grandchildren many cousins, nieces, and nephews.; and many friends from Livermore, Anchor Bay, Santa Rosa and Australia, who were a part of her life for decades.
Rose Marie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There are no plans for services at this time. Those who wish to remember her please make donations to their favorite charity.