Rose Marie Short of Bedford, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 9, 2020.
She relocated to Bedford in 2017 from Livermore.
Rose Marie was born in Arlington, Kentucky, to Wiley and Garneda Goad. She graduated from Livermore High School in 1957. Rose Marie met the love of her life and married William (Bill) Short in 1959. As an adult, she worked for the Department of Energy, retiring from the V.A. Hospital in 1996.
Rose Marie was very active in the Masonic community. She joined Job’s Daughters as a teen, being a charter member of Bethel 232, Livermore. She became an influential part of Job’s Daughters International as an adult, serving as Bethel Guardian, of Bethel #232 Livermore, and culminating a decades long career of service as Supreme Guardian of Job’s Daughters International 2012/2013. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Livermore for 60 years.
Rose Marie loved her family and friends and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with each of them. She enjoyed traveling wherever she could, had a love for music, and enjoyed singing in the choir at Trinity Baptist Church for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Garneda Wooden and Wiley Thomas Goad; her mother and father in-law, Evelyn and Hubert Short; and her husband, William Warren Short.
She is survived by her daughter, Garneda Skinnell, and her husband, Ken; son, Randol (Randy) Short; grandchildren, Haley (NeChole) Skinnell and finance, Shaun McClure, Justin Skinnell, Riley Cooper and Morgan Jo Short; her great-grandchildren, Joshua James, Laurryn Olivia, Averie Rose and Isabelle Riley; her brothers, Ted Goad, his wife Linda and their family; Tom Goad, his wife Susan and their family; and brother-in-law, Terry Short and wife Michelle.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rose Marie and Bill Short memorial scholarship fund established through the California Job’s Daughters Foundation. Donations may be sent to California Job’s Daughters Foundation, 303 West Lincoln Ave., Suite 210, Anaheim, California, 92805-2928.
