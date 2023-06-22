OBIT - Rosemary Tootle.jpg

Rosemary Tootle of Livermore passed away on June 6, 2023. Her family was near her at the time of her passing.

Rosemary’s parents came to this country from Switzerland in 1938 and settled in San Francisco where Rosemary was born Jan. 2, 1943. Her family continued to be involved in the Swiss American community in the area. In 1955, her parents took her and her sister back to Switzerland where they lived for eight months and then returned to the U.S. and made their home in Fremont. Rosemary graduated from Washington High School in 1962 – she was very proud of her Swiss Heritage, which she passed onto her kids and grandkids. 