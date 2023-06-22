Rosemary Tootle of Livermore passed away on June 6, 2023. Her family was near her at the time of her passing.
Rosemary’s parents came to this country from Switzerland in 1938 and settled in San Francisco where Rosemary was born Jan. 2, 1943. Her family continued to be involved in the Swiss American community in the area. In 1955, her parents took her and her sister back to Switzerland where they lived for eight months and then returned to the U.S. and made their home in Fremont. Rosemary graduated from Washington High School in 1962 – she was very proud of her Swiss Heritage, which she passed onto her kids and grandkids.
She remained in Fremont until her marriage to John Tootle in 1966 when she moved to Livermore. During their marriage Rosemary and John were involved in a few different clubs which included a square-dancing club, the Eagle Square, and a club for Department 56 collectables.
In February, Rosemary and John celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Rosemary herself enjoyed painting, crocheting, embroidering and going for drives. She loved creating blankets, potholders, and pillowcases with her crocheting and embroidering.
Rosemary retired from Lawrence National Laboratory in 2003 after 23 years of service. After she and John retired, they were blessed to be able to travel. They enjoyed multiple cruises and road trips. One thing she was very proud of was that she was able to visit all 50 states. In 2007, she was also able to take her family to Switzerland and share the beautiful country with her kids, their spouses and her grandkids. It was a trip she talked about with so much happiness.
Rosemary is survived by her husband John Tootle, her daughter Emaline McDaniel (Tootle), her son Josef Tootle, and son-in-law Charles McDaniel. Her grandchildren: Annamarie Bernal (McDaniel) and her husband Justin Bernal, Clayton McDaniel and his wife Katelyn McDaniel, and Claire Tootle. Great Grandchildren: Casen Bernal, Easton Bernal and Bennett McDaniel. She is also survived by her sister Christine Ciardella (Fuchslin) and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Tootle family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.