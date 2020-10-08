Ross Schiefelbein passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 75.
Ross was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of the late Myron and Nina Schiefelbein. He was a proud Navy veteran with over 20 years of active duty service to his country. His service took him across the globe, and he served in the Vietnam War. His dedication to duty, the Navy, and his country was unparalleled to all.
He was awarded many awards and citations, including but not limited to Vietnam Service Medal (x2); Vietnam campaign medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy Unit Commendation; Combat Action Ribbon; Navy "E" award; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; and Good Conduct Award (x4).
He continued a career with the federal government as a quality assurance specialist until retirement.
Ross is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Elaine; devoted stepson, Scott Paul (Sheila); and grandchildren, Nicholas Paul, Sunny Paul, Brigette Morris, Cami Morris and Brett Morris.
He fondly leaves sisters-in-law, Gloria Bianchi and Barbara Battaglia and their children, as well as good friend George Sutton of Nevada.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Myron and Nina Schiefelbein; son, Tory Schiefelbein; stepson, Kevin Paul; and sister, Susan Rifleman. He leaves behind many friends and cousins in California and Wisconsin.
Ross was an avid enthusiast in many fields. His love to build, work and "tinker" on things produced many great pieces of work throughout his life. He was forever a great carpenter and mechanic and was influential in passing on these traits to those he loved.
Ross suffered many years from diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure. He was determined to fight these diseases as long as he could. He was a practical and hard working man, always looking for a new challenge.
Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, California, 94014, in the veteran military area on Monday, Oct. 5, at 12:30 p.m. The family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Disease and the American Kidney Association. Those attending must respect COVID restrictions. Please wear a mask during services and social distancing.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Schiefelbein family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.