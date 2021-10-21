Rozine Delight Whitney of Lake Mary, Florida, passed away on Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 81-years-old, born on Aug. 11, 1940, in Washtucna, Washington to Majesty Ellen and Glenn Dee Stroup.
After completing her education, Delight, as she was known to her friends and family, met and married Paul D. Massey. Together, they had three children; Judith, Clay and Jacqueline. Years later, she met and married Bruce L. Whitney and added two more daughters; Tiffany and Jessica.
Delight was many things to many people. Before illness and injury made things difficult, she was an avid correspondent with family members scattered across the country. She was also a prolific reader of biographies and history and boy; did she love to dance! She also was a true animal lover. Over the years, her love of animals resulted in several lucky rescue dogs coming to live with her. She also was an expert horsewoman skilled not only in riding, but also training. Her adventurous side often meant that she’d just pick up and go when the mood struck. Her children and grandchildren have fond memories of spring training trips to Arizona, Disneyland, wine excursions to Napa and ski trips to Bear Valley. That adventurous side also meant that she moved a lot. Although Livermore was her home for many years, she also lived in Virginia City and Carson City, Nevada, Sierra Vista and Phoenix, Arizona and Oakdale, California. As illness became more of an issue, she moved in with her daughter, Tiffany and her family, first in Irvine, California and more recently, in Lake Mary, Florida. Delight is preceded in death by her parents, stepfather and one grandchild.
She is survived by her five children, Judith and her husband, Mark, of Barrington, Illinois; Clay of Walla Walla, Washington; Jacqueline and her husband, Bob, of Galt, California; Tiffany and her partner, Alan, of Lake Mary, Florida; and Jessica and her husband, Paul, of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind her sister, Glennda and her husband, Mike, of Fort Meyers, Florida and her brother Earl and his wife, Joanne of Anacortes, Washington, as well as 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and six nephews.
No formal memorial is planned at this time. However, in honor of Delight’s love of animals, the family asks that anyone wishing to make a remembrance in her memory consider a donation to: Friends of Animals 777 Post Road, Suite 205 Darien, Connecticut, 06820. Http://www.friendsofanimals.org, 203-656-1522.