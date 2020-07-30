Rudy Montano, a resident of Livermore, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020.
He was 89 years old, and he would have turned 90 on July 23rd. He was surrounded by his wife, Pauline, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mary Montan; his brother, Henry Montano; his first wife and mother of his children, Faye Montano; and sons, David and
Joseph Montano. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Montano; his step daughter, Michelle Mandeville (Troy); step son, Jeff Maxon; daughters, Cindy Meyer (Kenny), Kathie Montano, and Jennifer Livesey (Matthew); sister, Rosemary Grajeda (Arturo); brother, Fred Montano; as well as six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren."
Rudy was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado, and lived in Pueblo, Colorado, until he was 15 years old. In 1946, the family went on a vacation to Oakland, California, and decided to stay. He graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1949. He worked for Sears selling and repairing televisions. He got married to Faye Barnett in 1951 and started a family.
Rudy moved to Newman, California, where he worked for a small TV business with a friend. He later moved back to Oakland and joined Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Rudy was hired by Channel 5 Television in San Francisco and worked with Channel 2 in Oakland. He retired from Channel 9 as a cameraman. He enjoyed his working career.
Rudy grew up in a family of musicians and played guitar with his brother, Hank, and father, Steve. They played for dances in the ‘housing projects’ in west Oakland in the late ‘40s. He always brought smiles and happy moments at the many family gatherings. Rudy was very active in his religion at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore and had the ability to face life's challenges and adverse times with a positive attitude. He had the ‘glass is half full’ approach to life.
Rudy met Pauline in his mature years. She certainly put a genuine smile on his face and in his life. Together, they enjoyed many outings, vacations and family gatherings. Rudy had a rich, happy and enjoyable life.