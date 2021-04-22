Aug. 20, 1947 – March 7, 2021
Russell (Russ) Nathan Bearrows, 73, a longtime Livermore resident passed away peacefully with family, after a lengthy illness.
Russ was born in Harvey, Illinois. He always fondly recalled growing up on his family’s farm in Rochelle, Illinois, with his younger sister, Susan, his parents and his grandparents. This experience influenced many of his interests later in his life.
Russ’ father left the family farm in Illinois to move his family west when Russ was in junior high school. They briefly lived in Issaquah, Washington, until the family settled in Campbell, California, during Russ’ freshman year of high school. Russ attended Camden High School, graduating in 1965. He participated in a variety of high school sports, especially enjoying football. He had the opportunity to play football for San Jose State his freshman year of college.
During high school, Russ enjoyed sports, ham radio and acquired a love of restoring cars. He was also active in Methodist Youth Fellowship, where he met his wife, Judy. Russ and Judy were married in May of 1967, and Russ joined the IBM plant in San Jose the same year. They welcomed a daughter, Wendy, and son, Rusty, early in their marriage.
In 1972, Russ was transferred to the Oakland Office of IBM, to work on IBM systems at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory. The family made their home in Livermore. Russ enjoyed a long career with IBM, working on a variety of IBM products and systems throughout the Bay Area. He retired from the company in 2003.
Russ and Judy moved to Auburn, California, for a year and a half and returned to Livermore in 2006 to resume employment. Russ accepted a job with EMC in Pleasanton, again working on a variety of software systems with familiar customers and businesses in the Bay Area. He retired from EMC in 2014.
Throughout his life, Russ shared his many interests in a variety of organizations including the Livermore Amateur Radio Club, the California Blacksmith Association, the 69th Irish Brigade reenactors, the Alameda County Fair, and the Livermore Heritage Guild at Hagemann Ranch. He developed life-long friendships with the many friends he made through these pursuits.
Russ’ sister, Susan, has many memories of growing up with her brother on the farm, eating freshly made berry pies, and being granted by God a great brother and friend.
Russ’ wife, Judy, will always remember Russ as her life-long best friend, always patient, kind, and loving. He was a very devoted husband and father, and she had the privilege of being his wife for 53 years.
Russ’ daughter, Wendy, will always remember the time and care her dad spent on not only supporting her interests, but taking the time to understand them. From painstakingly refinishing the violin she played throughout junior high and high school, to taking her to work with him and inspiring her love of technology, she always knew he was in her corner, always encouraging her to follow her dreams. KB6DLR will always miss KA6GAV.
Russ’ son, Rusty, and his father shared a passion for history and restoration. As he grew up watching his father tinkering in the garage with many projects, Rusty eventually found an old Mustang. They shared countless hours working in the garage getting it to the point to drive around town and take to car shows. This only fueled the Bearrows passion and led to the find of a totaled 1967 Camaro RS. Rusty refers to this car as "Dad" (because of the many hours of dad's welding, bending, and fixing and his knowledge of the muscle car era) and after almost two years of work, the completely restored car was topped off with a gift (on Rusty's 50th birthday) of a Holley Carburetor. The perfect muscle car era jewel. Rusty will always cherish the memories and life lessons learned from his father and continue to share drives in their final project together.
Russ is survived by his wife, Judy; his sister, Susan Holladay of Greenville, Ohio; his daughter, Wendy DuBois (Eric) of Suquamish, Washington; his son, Rusty Bearrows (Jennifer) of San Jose; and grandchildren, Morgan DuBois, Alex DuBois, Hailey Bearrows, Jordan Bearrows, and Nathan Bearrows.
Russ was buried in Auburn, California. A memorial service will be held on Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Campbell United Methodist Church, 1675 Winchester Blvd., in Campbell. The family suggests donations to a favorite charity in his memory.