The memorial service for Russell Nathan Bearrows, who passed away in Livermore on March 7, 2021, has been changed. The service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at Campbell United Methodist Church, 1675 Winchester Blvd., Campbell, California.
Parents, students and staff at Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton gather outside the school, waiting for the first day of school to begin. Students in the Pleasanton Unified School District returned to campuses yesterday, Aug. 11.
