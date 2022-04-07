A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 7, for Tracy resident Ruth Ann Eichhorn 86, who died March 23 at home in Tracy with family. Born in Spokane, Washington, Ruth Ann became a teacher and was married to Edgar Eichhorn for 45 years before his passing. They had moved to Livermore in 1969, then to Tracy in 1999.
Mrs. Eichhorn was a loving servant of God, family and community. She taught at St. Michael’s School for 12 years and also loved teaching art to the senior citizens. She also taught art to children at St. Bernard’s. She loved the Lord, art, travel, making cookies with the grandkids and time with family. She was very involved with the Golden Friends of Livermore and helping with service projects with her husband through the Knights of Columbus.
Ruth Ann is survived by children Constance Gazaway and her husband, Alan, John Eichhorn and his wife, Anne-Marie all of San Jose, William Eichhorn and his wife Denise of Escalon, Mary Costa and her husband Rob, and Jennifer Bettger and her husband Ted, all of Tracy; and grandchildren, Joshua J. and Jacki Eichhorn, Justin and Brittany Pater, Jeremy Artherton and Jessica Marin, Joshua A. and Erica Artherton, Rachel Eichhorn and Brock Costalupes, Bradley Costa, Christopher Costa, Timothy Costa, Jordan Eichhorn, Tyler Eichhorn and Cole Bettger as well as 7½ great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 4-6 p.m. and a vigil/rosary at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 at Tracy Memorial Chapel at 5 W. Highland Avenue, Tracy. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 163 W. Eaton Avenue, Tracy. For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in Tracy, there will be a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple Street in Livermore.