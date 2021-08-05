Ruth Ann Pruss died, peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 95, on July 31, 2021 in Gilroy, California. Services will take place at Callaghan's Livermore Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue, Livermore, California, at 11a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oakland, at 4529 Howe St., Oakland, California.
Ruth will be remembered as the loving spouse of Joseph Pruss for 57 years and for the love and devotion she gave to her family. Ruth lived in Livermore for 55 years and was active in local politics, her antique club and St. Charles Catholic Church. Ruth is survived by her children, Joseph, Louis and Helen. Ruth had a special love for her grandchildren; Graham, Trisha, Bob and Julie; and four great-grandchildren; Donovan, Emma, Nickolas and Cordelia; and one great-great- grandchild Elio.
Ruth Ann Martin, her maiden name, was born in Oakland California in 1926 and went to Oakland Interior Design School and began her first career at Capwell's scheduling interior design appointments. After her kids were born, she started to work full time raising her three children as her husband Joe moved around the San Francisco Bay Area looking for a permanent teaching position. They moved a lot in those early years from San Francisco to Oakland to Santa Cruz to Castro Valley to Fremont and finally Livermore in 1966.
Mom and Dad enjoyed the RV traveling life after retiring from their lifelong careers working in education. Mom worked in admissions and records for Cal State Hayward and Dad taught math (Algebra) at East Avenue School in Livermore.
After Dad's passing in 2007, Mom sold the family home on Mayview Way in Livermore and joined many of her Livermore friends at Heritage Estates. Mom enjoyed 10 years of activities with her social network there.
In 2017 Mom moved to Gilroy to be close to her son Louis and she enjoyed the last five years of regular lunch visits from family and friends at Gilroy Elderly Care Home where she received the excellent care and support, she needed. Our family wants to thank the folks at Gilroy Elderly Care Home for everything they did to care for Mom.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends contributions to Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, Congregation of the Queen of the Holy Rosary, 43326 Mission Circle, Fremont, California, 94539-5829.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Pruss family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.