Ruth Margaret Sanford (Gorray) was born Jan. 11, 1924, in Herne, Westphalia, Germany. She emigrated in 1930 with her mother, Margarete Gorray, and sister, Waltraud, to join her father, August Gorray, in Dundalk, Maryland. There Ruth grew up in a German community of friends and extended family. She attended Saturday German school with her sister, Wally. Ruth was admitted to an elite high school in Baltimore where she formed life-long friendships.
Her love of music began with her piano lessons during that time. She lived across the street from Gordon Sanford and dated him while taking evening classes at Johns Hopkins University; they married on Oct. 15, 1944. Together they shared many adventures and raised five children. In 1959 they sold their Maryland farm. With four children aged 6 months to 13 years, they drove a station wagon and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer across the U.S. to homestead in Alaska. Unfortunately, homesteading was not practical, and they finally settled in Livermore, California where their youngest child was born.
Ruth made close friends there with other German-heritage women in Livermore. She resumed her education, completing an associate degree in child development before the family moved to operate the Tomales Bay Oyster Company for eight years. In Sebastopol Ruth’s activities also included operating Hall’s Henery Chicken Ranch and employment as a teacher’s aide in several schools. She was an active volunteer well into her 90s, serving as a museum docent, tutoring in the Sonoma County Library Adult Literacy Program and working at Sutter Hospice Thrift Store.
She was a member of the Sebastopol Business and Professional Women’s Club, as well as multiple book clubs, and traveled with Elderhostel and Sonoma County Day Trippers. Ruth enjoyed gardening and kept up an active correspondence with many friends and family. Her love of music was expressed in singing, playing the piano and recorder and patronage of the Santa Rosa Symphony.
As per her wish, Ruth died peacefully at home in Sebastopol. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, her parents and her sister. She is survived by her children Sigrid Rainer, Brian Sanford, Kristin Rajca, Roland Sanford and Colin Sanford and by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ruth lived a fulfilling life and was a joy to all who knew her. A private family memorial service is to be scheduled. Memorial donations may be made to the Santa Rosa Symphony or Continuum Hospice of Petaluma.