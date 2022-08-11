Sally Rowland Gildea was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Berkeley, California to Hermon and Helen Rowland. She passed peacefully at the age of 88 on May 16, 2022.
Sally grew up in Berkeley and graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1955. She married Patrick Donald Gildea and moved to Livermore in 1956, where she raised four children.
During her life in Livermore, she worked for the Livermore School District and, for several years, owned a temporary employment agency in Livermore. She had many friends and enjoyed activities with them, such as lunching and various book clubs. She was an avid collector of Pickard china and was involved in the Pickard Collectors Club and attended the conferences with her niece, Mary Kelly-Birch. She loved following the Royal Family and watching British television shows. She also loved to watch Jeopardy, and she more often than not knew the answers, as her sharp mind never failed her.
She had recently moved to Rocklin, California to be near her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hermon and Helen Rowland; her brother James Rowland; her sister Helen Rowland Kelly; a daughter Mary Patricia Gildea; and a great grandson Caleb Gildea.
She is survived by her daughter Anne (Mike) Gadd; son Rick (Karen) Gildea; son David Gildea; daughter Claire (Dave) DeWitt; grandchildren Matthew (Brooke) Gildea, Chelsea Gildea, Scott Gildea, Lauren Gildea, Emily Gadd and Brian Gadd; and great-granddaughter Camille Gildea.