Sally Rowland Gildea was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Berkeley, California to Hermon and Helen Rowland. She passed peacefully at the age of 88 on May 16, 2022.

Sally grew up in Berkeley and graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 1955.  She married Patrick Donald Gildea and moved to Livermore in 1956, where she raised four children.