Longtime Livermore resident Salvador P. Milan passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 77.
He touched many lives with his fun-loving personality, humor, kindness, and unconditional love. Salvador was born and raised in the Philippines. He immigrated to the United States in 1969 at 26 years old. Shortly after his arrival to the U.S., he married Rosalyn his longtime sweetheart.
Sal is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosalyn; his son, Edwin; daughter, Maybelle; four grandchildren, Marissa, Edimar, Nathan, and Nia; one brother and three sisters; son-in-law, Jeff; daughter-in-law, Marites; and tons of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonarda Milan and Valentin Milan; and his sister, Aurora Dulay.
Sal retired from the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District where he worked for 30 years as the head custodian and head of maintenance. During this time, he formed close friendships with many teachers, admin, and students alike. Students fondly remember Sal for being the funny and kind man, who always looked out for their safety.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, as his grandchildren were a large part of his life and purpose. His other pastimes included playing bingo, going to casinos, gardening, and watching his favorite sports teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors. He also enjoyed traveling to the Philippines, where he established his vacation residence in San Fernando, La Union.
He is widely known for his outgoing personality and character. Regardless of where he went or who he came in contact with, he always knew how to make a special connection. He loved to make people laugh and treated everyone with respect. He thrived to be the life of the party! He was often sought out for his jokes, and whenever he spoke, he had a large audience attentively listening, enjoying his animated storytelling!
He will always be remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest; a life with a lot more fun than worry. He cherished every moment with those he loved dearly.
A private family service was held at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore, where he was laid to rest on Feb. 11, 2021.