Sammie Loraine Leap passed unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 13, at home in Tracy, California. She touched many lives with her humble, yet lively spirit.
Sammie was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Otis and Edna Ivey. After graduating high school in Miami, Arizona she moved to Ajo, Arizona where she met and married her sweetheart of 63 years, Max Leap. In 1959 they moved their young family to Livermore, California where they lived for 30 years. Throughout those years she had a variety of employment, including clerical, hairdresser, inventory clerk and an entrepreneur with her own business. After Max retired, they moved to Dobbins, California in 1990 where they built their dream home in the foothills and settled in to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Sammie lived there until 2020 when she moved to Tracy, California, to live with her daughter.
Sammie had many passions during her life but none she was more passionate about than her family. In her early years she enjoyed rock hounding in the desert, square dancing, tole painting, arts and crafts, sewing, candle-making and vegetable gardening.
Sammie is survived by her daughter Dianna and her husband Rick Schwieger of Tracy, California; daughter Christy and her husband Bill Chivers of Oakley, California; grandson Cody and his wife Jissele Chivers; granddaughter Jennifer and her husband Dustin Stafford; great-grandchildren Amelia, Aubrey, and Amity Chivers, Max and Paige Stafford; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Max Leap, her brothers Benjamin, Eugene, Bill, and Earl Ivey, and sister Etholene Moore, her mother Edna Ivey, and her father Otis Ivey.
A private family gathering was held at Callaghan Mortuary with graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Livermore, California.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Leap family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.