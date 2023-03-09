OBIT - Sammie Loraine Leap.png

Sammie Loraine Leap passed unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 13, at home in Tracy, California. She touched many lives with her humble, yet lively spirit.

Sammie was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Otis and Edna Ivey. After graduating high school in Miami, Arizona she moved to Ajo, Arizona where she met and married her sweetheart of 63 years, Max Leap. In 1959 they moved their young family to Livermore, California where they lived for 30 years. Throughout those years she had a variety of employment, including clerical, hairdresser, inventory clerk and an entrepreneur with her own business. After Max retired, they moved to Dobbins, California in 1990 where they built their dream home in the foothills and settled in to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Sammie lived there until 2020 when she moved to Tracy, California, to live with her daughter.