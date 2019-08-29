Sammy Caliboso

Sam passed away August 21, 2019, after a short aggressive battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his gifted skills as a carpenter and a friend.
Sam was born in Salinas, Calif., and graduated from Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, Calif., where he ran long distance track. He started working at the young age of five picking fruit and cotton. By the age of 18, he started his career as a carpenter. He was a foreman for several construction companies in the Bay Area.
Sam had a passion for black powder shooting. Starting at age 12, he would shoot water moccasins to go fishing with his .22 rifle.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Cindi, daughter Jessica, granddaughter Erin, stepchildren Daniel and Katie, and his sister Claire. Sam was the youngest of eight children. His generous, loving spirit will be missed by all.
Sam is a member of Bethel Family Christian Center. A Celebration of Life for Sam will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 501 N. P Street, Livermore, Calif., at 6 p.m., for family and friends. Dinner will be served.