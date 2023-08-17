It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Samuel John Waltjen was called home to Jesus on Aug. 4 at 6:21 a.m.
Sam was born Dec. 14, 1991, to Steve and Karen Waltjen. Born and raised in Livermore, he worked with his father and best friend, Steve, for 15 years at Pierson’s Livermore Auto Stereo and found a passion for helping to run the family business. He met his wife Melissa in 2015. What began as friendship quickly grew into an undeniable connection, and they thrived as a couple. It wasn’t long before he bought a ring and planned an elaborate proposal, but he simply could not wait a second longer and ended up on one knee, days later, on a quiet evening at home. Sam and Melissa “did life” together, every step of the way. Their love story is one for the ages and will live on in the life of their beautiful daughter. They welcomed the light of their life, Ayla, in 2018. She is blessed with Sam’s zest for life, quick wit, and hilarious one liners. He was an attentive and engaged daddy, never missing a bedtime story or an opportunity to share his love of God. Sam’s unwavering faith helped him through his long battle with cancer and he found comfort in knowing the Lord would be waiting to take him home.