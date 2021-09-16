Sam passed away at home after a full 94 years of a wonderful life. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and great-grandfather who was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life he continued to provide encouragement, excellent advice, and support to his family.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sylvia of 62 years, who passed away 10 years ago after a debilitating stroke and for whom he lovingly cared. He is survived by two daughters, Ellen Raber of Livermore, California and Janet Barry of Toano, Virginia; as well as his three grandchildren Amy Dollins, Alison Burklund and Matthew Barry; and his great-granddaughter Scarlett Dollins. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Carol Anderson of Danville, California.
Sam was born in Brooklyn, NY to Philip and Yetta Rabinowitz. He attended East New York Vocational High School and then entered WWII as part of the Electronic Technician Program. Following the war, he attended Union College in NY where he completed his BS Electrical Engineering degree and married Sylvia in 1949.
At that time, they moved to Silver Springs, Maryland where he worked for the U.S. Naval Ordinance Laboratory on a variety of electromagnetic and aeroballistics research programs. In 1957, he earned his MS in EE from the University of Maryland and later an MS in Engineering Management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He and Sylvia relocated to Pleasanton, California in 1989 from Allendale, New Jersey where they had resided for 30 years. At the time of his passing, Sam was living in the Rossmoor Community in Walnut Creek, CA.
Sam was a humble man of many talents. He held high level engineering management positions at Pyrotronics, Inc. where he developed and patented the first battery backup residential smoke detection systems. The ability of these smoke detectors to detect fire in its earliest stage was instrumental in the significant annual sales growth of Pyrotronics and its Swiss partner, Cerberus.
Prestigious installations were made in the White House, the Library of Congress, many NASA facilities, and many Fortune 100 corporations. He was very entrepreneurial and later went on to start his own highly successful head-hunting firm and taught physics and engineering as a lecturing community college professor. He passed his love of science and engineering down to his children and grandchildren.
He especially enjoyed travelling internationally with Sylvia and together they visited over 35 countries on five continents. He visited China 10 times, starting as one of the very first tourists. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis and had been an active member of Toastmasters.
Sam was laid to rest on August 26, 2021, in a ceremony attended by immediate family members at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Californian. We will miss him very much, but we are happy that he enjoyed his 94 years to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Stroke Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692 in memory of Samuel Raber.