Sandra Jeanne Crane of Livermore passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 25, at age 75.
She was a fighter as she battled cancer and kidney failure for over two years.
Sandy as she liked to be called, is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tom Crane, daughters Sandy Illingworth of Idaho, Stacie Young-Cantril, of Livermore, Debra Reals of Oakley, Jeanette Williams of Washington; brothers Robert Fanucchi of Oregon and Dennis Fanucchi of Livermore, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sandy was raised in San Francisco and graduated from Lincoln High School.
She also attended Beauty College in Hayward then in 1964 the family moved to Livermore as her father (Angelo) purchased Lucky Lanes bowling center and renamed it Granada Bowl. Sandy worked in many capacities at Granada Bowl for more than 45 years.
At age seven, her mother enrolled her in a dancing/singing school. The dancing/singing troupe performed throughout the Bay Area where she became the "star of the show" singing and dancing to "Oh You Beautiful Doll."
At age 15 Sandy participated in the Miss Fremont Beauty pageant. She loved to cook and continued her mother's style of delicious Italian cooking.
Sandy had an eye for interior design and was always remodeling her gorgeous home along with her husband Tom they made their backyard worthy to be featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine.
She was a master at throwing parties, from decorating the house to fit each occasion to mouthwatering dishes.
Sandy left an impact on everyone that knew with her kindness and genuine concern for others.
When she learned that she had less than two months left to live, she immediately bought Christmas presents for her family and planned the traditional Thanksgiving menu. Shee also made homemade raviolis with her daughter Stacie; she was able to make the raviolis two days before she went to the hospital for the final time.
Sandy and Tom adored Baylee their dog and best friend. Sandy was cremated and Baylee's ashes have been placed in Sandy's Urn.
On Thanksgiving after the family enjoyed the dinner that she so unselfishly helped prepare "THE ANGELS CAME AND TOOK SANDY TO HEAVEN".
Services were held at St Michael on Dec. 10, 2021.
Words can't express our gratitude to Hope Hospice for their care and family support. In addition, thank you to all the nurses and doctors at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek, making it possible for the family to be able to share time with her in the final days.
In lieu of flowers request donations to Hope Hospice, Dublin or St. Michael Catholic Church, Livermore.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Crane family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.