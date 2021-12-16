Sandy Lee Gagliardi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Dec. 8, 2021. Sandy was born on Sept. 29, 1955, in Trinidad, Colorado to John and Clara (Hoskins) Monteleone. She grew up in Jansen, Colorado, a suburb of Trinidad. She attended elementary school at Holy Trinity, High School at Trinidad Catholic (class of `73), and nursing school at Trinidad State Junior College. She worked as a nurse for two years in Colorado Springs before returning home to Trinidad to help with her family’s produce and deli business. Her thoughtful and selfless care of others expressed in her nursing and the devoted support to her family were themes that persisted throughout the rest of her life.
She had a deep faith and love for God, and her life was filled with an extreme abundance of fruit of the Spirit. All those who knew her benefitted from her selflessness, thoughtfulness, gentleness, faithfulness, kindness, joyfulness, love and patience.
She married Jim Gagliardi, her high school sweetheart, on Aug. 20, 1977. Sandy, Jim, and their infant son Geno, moved to Livermore, California for Jim’s new job at LLNL in the summer of 1979. Once in California, they were blessed with two additional children, Franco and Angelena. Sandy was a loving and caring mother and wife who dedicated her energy to creating a loving and nurturing environment for her family. Her home was continually enriched by her hard work, creativity and impressive culinary skills. The memories of the delicious scents from her kitchen of homemade pasta sauce, meatballs, sausage, fresh baked Italian cookies, birthday cakes and cupcakes (and so many other things) still warm the hearts of those that love her.
Keeping with her family grocery tradition, she was a hardworking and friendly presence at the neighborhood stores of Big-T, Fresh & Fine Foods and Country Charm, touching the lives of customers and co-workers alike. Along with her work, she remained always devoted to her family, church and community; involved with so many activities. Some of these included teaching CCD at St. Michael’s, coaching CYO track, participating in, and vigorously cheering on her children’s soccer and football activities, being a member of Operation SAM sending care packages to troops overseas, caring for the elderly, volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and St. Michael’s, and helping Jim with many Knights of Columbus functions.
Sandy loved being on the go. She enjoyed trips back to Colorado, Disneyland, the beach, Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Sierras, the Redwoods, Hawaii and many other family trips. Along with travel, she loved reading, Hallmark movies, sewing, baking, playing games with her family (especially Ultimate Uno), a refreshing Coke or Pepsi on ice, and watching her beloved wonders of nature, especially her precious hummingbirds and squirrels that frequented her backyard full of hydrangeas. She loved her pooches (aka puppies), Vito, Spunky and Bella. But nothing, nothing at all, came close to her love, joy and happiness of being around and playing with her grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jim Gagliardi of Livermore, California, son Geno Gagliardi (Jen) of Falcon, Colorado, son Franco Gagliardi (Amanda) of Pleasanton, California, daughter Angelena Gagliardi Ungetheim (Craig) of Livermore, California and grandchildren Gavin, Rylee, Payton, Driscoll, Nolan and Leone. She had a close and loving relationship with her sisters and brother, Fran Monteleone, Donna Rombeck (Gary), and Ronnie Monteleone (Jeanette), and numerous other family and friends.
The earthly loss of someone as special as Sandy leaves a gaping hole in those that were left behind, but the immense size of the hole is a tribute to such an amazing life. The wife, mother, Nana, sister, daughter, friend, nurse, volunteer, chef, baker, artist, seamstress, zookeeper, nature-lover, Ultimate Uno assassin and most importantly, faithful follower of Jesus that she was, will remain always in our hearts. Her legacy of care and love for others and family, and her faith in God has been carefully passed on to those around who will cherish their memories of time with her as a priceless gift and a great blessing. While there is no doubt that the earth is worse off with her passing, the Kingdom of Heaven is not, and those that knew her best look forward to the day when they will get to see her again in her redeemed and pain-free body, getting to spend eternity with her in the presence of, and in fellowship with Almighty God.
A vigil/rosary will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Callaghan Mortuary at 3833 East Ave. in Livermore. A Mass of Remembrance will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at St Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sandy’s memory to Our Saviors Lutheran School, Livermore, California, St Michael’s Catholic Church, Livermore, California, Hope Hospice of Dublin, California, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trinidad, Colorado, or a charity of your choice that reminds you of Sandy.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Gagliardi family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.