Sandra Lee (Milroy) Pearce, known to her family and friends as "Sandy," passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side.
She was born in Rock Island, Illinois, to Kenneth and Gladys Milroy. She married her long-time sweetheart, Craig Pearce, on July 15, 2006, in Discovery Bay, California, and they moved to Lake Havasu City in 2008.
Sandy is most remembered for her love for her family and friends by her profound support to them throughout their lives. She is survived by her husband, Craig; children, Pattie (Michael) Luna of Livermore, Joe Monger of Livermore, and Jana (Terry) Snipes, of Poolville, Texas; sister, Barbara (Pat Duncan) Freitas of Lake Havasu City; and six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Sandy wished for no services to be held.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to all who knew and loved her.