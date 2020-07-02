Santiago V. Flores was born on November 19, 1949 in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico.
He passed suddenly from lung cancer and was laid to rest on May 21, 2020, in Livermore, CA.
Santiago was 70 years old at the time of his death.
He was a resident of Livermore, CA, where he worked at Home Depot for more than 17 years as an Associate in the tool rental department. Santiago enjoyed his work very much and was well-liked by all.
He also worked as a machine operator in the City of Industry in the 1980s.
Santiago is preceded in death by his parents Eugenio Flore and Maria Inez Veloz, sister Clarita Cano, and his brothers Juvenal and Baldomero Flores.
He is survived by his wife Mary Flores, children Janie, J. Edward (Cristina), John, and Monica (Roger), ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild;
siblings Maricela (Alfredo), Guadalupe (Jorge), and Telesforo (Berta)
Santiago was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was kind, humble, and hardworking. He loved family gatherings and going to the beach. His hobbies included fishing and taking family videos. He enjoyed space exploration and UFO programs, too.
Santiago will be missed tremendously by us all, and never forgotten. May God bless his soul. AMEN.
Santiago was laid to rest at St. Michael Cemetery in Livermore, CA.