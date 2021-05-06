On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Scott Arthur Fitzgerald, a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, passed away at the age of 39.
Scott was born in Concord, California, on June 24, 1981, to parents, Dave and Leslie Fitzgerald, and older brother, Bryan. He moved to Livermore at the age of 1, where he attended local schools and went on to graduate from Granada High School in 1999. He then attended Las Positas College, where he studied graphic design and obtained his associate of arts degree in 2002.
Scott channeled his inner creativity through creating music and in his graphic design work. He had an extraordinary passion for music and art. He began teaching himself to play the guitar when he was in high school. Starting with the acoustic guitar, his passion then quickly became the bass, which he fell in love with and played in the years to follow. Along with the acoustic and bass guitar, Scott also taught himself to play the drums, violin and the cello.
His favorite musicians growing up were Cliff Burton from Metallica, Les Claypool from Primus, and Ryan Martinie from Mud Vein. He was a member of several bands throughout his life, beginning in high school. His favorite bands included Slayer, The Misfits and Metallica.
He began his graphic design career in 2004, working at RMJ Graphics in Livermore. Eventually, he started his own graphic design company, Bottom Ink which transformed into Loyaldefect that was patented in 2015. He went on to create custom banners, t-shirts, car wraps, and any kind of custom graphic work one could think of.
Scott was also an avid Bay Area sports fan who loved the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. Scott was a very creative, witty, caring and loving man.
He is survived by his parents, Dave and Leslie Fitzgerald; brother, Bryan; sister-in-law, Michele; and niece, Kayla; along with loving aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and many caring friends.
In lieu of a funeral service, the family is hosting a celebration of life on May 15, 2021, at his brother’s home in Livermore, at 761 Wall St., from 1 to 6 p.m. with a short ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. The family invites you to bring pictures, stories to share, or music to play at the celebration. They would like you to wear your favorite concert t-shirt, San Francisco Giants gear, something Scott made for you or anything red and black, as those were Scott’s favorite colors.
If anyone would like to send any photos they have of Scott or has any questions regarding the celebration of life, please email Michele at fitzgerald.michele@yahoo.com.