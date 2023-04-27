It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that his family acknowledges the sudden loss of Scott Philip Schasker, 56, of Livermore, California. Scott passed away in his home on Feb. 20, 2023.
Scott was born on June 4, 1966, to Philip Weldon Schasker and Mercie Lucile Martin in Clearwater, Florida. When Scott was eight the family relocated to Cupertino, California. Scott graduated from Monte Vista High School and attended De Anza Community College.
At the age of 19 Scott met his first wife, Colleen Macer. Scott and Colleen had two children together, Tyler Philip and Stephanie Lynn. As a young new family man, Scott decided to join the police academy and was hired by the El Cerrito Police Department. He very much enjoyed serving and protecting the community of El Cerrito.
Scott left the police department and transitioned into a new career, following in his father’s footsteps in technology sales in Silicon Valley. He worked for several companies including Marshall Industries, Cooper Tools, Centaur North, Bae Sales and Broadcom Inc. In his professional life, Scott made many genuine and lasting friendships. He really enjoyed his job because he enjoyed the relationships he built.
In June 1995 Scott met his second wife Kristina Leirer. Scott and Kristina married in August of 1996 and built their lives in Livermore adding two children to the family, Benjamin Scott and Alexa Leigh.
Scott had a love of soccer that was infectious to his children and to the players he coached. He was proud to be called “Coach Scott” and made sure every player on every one of his teams felt pride and knew they were important to and valued by the team. Lifelong bonds and friendships have been made through those teams because Scott made everyone feel like family.
With his professional career well-established, Scott decided to return to his passion of law enforcement and joined the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve officer. He again felt grateful and honored to be serving his community. He was especially proud of the time he spent representing the department at community parades, showing off his squad car to curious children, and also as a torch carrier in the Torch Light Run for Special Olympics. This charity, and the athletes he raised money for, quickly became dear to his heart. Scott retired from the Sheriff’s department in 2019.
Golf was another passion Scott enjoyed and shared with his son Ben. As a member at Wente Golf Course he enjoyed playing multiple days a week with many different groups, again appreciating the relationships he was able to build but also using his connections there to help raise money for various charities.
He is survived by his wife Kristina, four children; Tyler, Stephanie, Ben and Alexa, his granddaughter Charlotte, mother Mercie and her life partner Lynn, father Philip and stepmother Shirley, brother Troy and nephews Forrest and Warren; sister Tanya and brother-in-law Patryck Durham, nephew Patryck and niece Kyra along with so many friends, colleagues, fellow golfers and all those whose lives he touched that are too many to mention.
There will be a celebration of life at First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth Street in Livermore on May 12 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Boa Ventura de Caires Winery, https://boaventuravineyard.com 9309 Tesla Road in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www.afsp.org or to the Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org .