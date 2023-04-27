OBIT - Scott Philip Schasker.jpg

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that his family acknowledges the sudden loss of Scott Philip Schasker, 56, of Livermore, California. Scott passed away in his home on Feb. 20, 2023.

Scott was born on June 4, 1966, to Philip Weldon Schasker and Mercie Lucile Martin in Clearwater, Florida. When Scott was eight the family relocated to Cupertino, California. Scott graduated from Monte Vista High School and attended De Anza Community College.