Scott William Clobes, 52, of Denver, Colorado, the Honorary “Mayor of LoHi” affectionately known as “Scottie,” passed away on July 15, 2023, in Pleasanton, California, after succumbing to complications from an emergency heart surgery and Type 1 diabetes.

Scott was born Dec. 4, 1970, in Manchester, Connecticut, to Arnold and Carol Clobes. He exhibited from a young age a love and curiosity about the natural environment that led him to become an avid gardener and beekeeper as a child and a landscape architect and local food advocate as an adult. An Eagle Scout and jazz saxophonist at Livermore (California) High School, Scott then obtained a degree in landscape architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.