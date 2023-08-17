Scott William Clobes, 52, of Denver, Colorado, the Honorary “Mayor of LoHi” affectionately known as “Scottie,” passed away on July 15, 2023, in Pleasanton, California, after succumbing to complications from an emergency heart surgery and Type 1 diabetes.
Scott was born Dec. 4, 1970, in Manchester, Connecticut, to Arnold and Carol Clobes. He exhibited from a young age a love and curiosity about the natural environment that led him to become an avid gardener and beekeeper as a child and a landscape architect and local food advocate as an adult. An Eagle Scout and jazz saxophonist at Livermore (California) High School, Scott then obtained a degree in landscape architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
After securing a master’s degree from University of Denver and various certifications, Scott enjoyed designing gardens and educating people on the importance of local food, water conservation and native plants to help build a better environment and stronger communities. Scott was a volunteer with the Denver Sustainable Food Policy Council, a community gardener with Denver Urban Gardens and a member of the Denver HUNI Neighborhood Association. He was also a beloved member of the Fireside Church of Denver. Most of all Scott loved his neighborhood community where “The Mayor” could be regularly found at Lola Coastal Mexican, Maci Cafe or Recess Beer Garden.
Scott is survived by his mom Carol Clobes of Livermore, CA, brother Todd Clobes and family of Sacramento, CA, aunt Lila Panek, uncles Armin Clobes and Don Clobes, many cousins and dozens of wonderful friends in the LoHi neighborhood.
A memorial service is planned for September 9th at Noon at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 1385 South Livermore Avenue in Livermore, California.