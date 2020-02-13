Scott William Miles died on Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Kuna, near Boise, Idaho. He was 59. Scott was a sensitive, intelligent, generous man who loved life, whether brain-storming computer issues (his occupation, solving problems in garage and home, or working in his large yard and garden. He embraced the outdoors, always admiring beauty in nature, while fishing, camping, boating, hunting, or simply wandering. A man dedicated to family, Scott is survived by his parents, sister, wife, four children, and ten grandchildren.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Car Accident Fatality Near Pleasanton
- Councilman Coomber Not to Run Again
- Dublin to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Complex
- City Council Reveals Its Parcel Tax Plan
- 1st District Candidates Comment on Issues
- Miley Faces One Challenger in 4th District
- Coronavirus: A Threat Both New and Old
- Dublin to Honor Military with Banners Again