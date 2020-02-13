Scott William Miles died on Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Kuna, near Boise, Idaho. He was 59. Scott was a sensitive, intelligent, generous man who loved life, whether brain-storming computer issues (his occupation, solving problems in garage and home, or working in his large yard and garden. He embraced the outdoors, always admiring beauty in nature, while fishing, camping, boating, hunting, or simply wandering. A man dedicated to family, Scott is survived by his parents, sister, wife, four children, and ten grandchildren.