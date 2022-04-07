Patricia Shannon Sullivan, 68, died on March 26, 2022, after more than a decade of battling cancer. She was born on July 28, 1953, to Loren and Whilmetta Sullivan, as their only child. Fondly known by many as Patsy, Pat or Shannon, she grew up in Castro Valley, California, and graduated San Lorenzo High School.
In 1984, she married Richard McVay; they were married 37 years. When newlyweds, they lived in Livermore, California, where they brought their daughter Meagan into the world in 1986. They relocated to the Sammamish Plateau in 1989 where they found a neighborhood full of lifelong friends. Shannon’s adventurous side had her surfing, synchronized swimming, skydiving and piloting airplanes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a caring friend. Shannon loved nature and appreciated the everyday beauty surrounding her. She loved to laugh, read and travel, but valued her friends and family above all.
She is missed by her husband Rich, her daughter Meagan MacVicar and grandsons Quin and Jack, and her stepdaughter Debbie Aldous (David) and grandchildren Amanda and Steven (Jessica) as well as great-grandson Calvin. Shannon will also be missed by many, many friends and family. A celebration of life is being planned near her birthday in July.