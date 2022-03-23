Aptly described as beautiful, spunky, and independent, Sharon Hoggatt, 81, of Pleasanton, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was the beloved daughter of Geraldine and Roger.
Sharon grew up in Fullerton and Bakersfield. “Tweeter” had many fond memories of attending East Bakersfield High School where she was a song leader and a social butterfly. She graduated from Cal State University, East Bay in her late forties. Real estate was both her profession and passion. Going on long walks, being in her garden, playing golf, or attending supper club were activities she enjoyed. She also loved the ocean and being anywhere warm, especially with her family. She was devoted to her three children and their spouses: Jennifer and Curt Rocca; Kevin and Julie Hoggatt; and Kristen and Ron Altbaum. She was also an amazing grandmother to her nine grandchildren: Lyndsey, Grant, Alex, Sierra, Austin, Jake, Brad, Lane, and Kayley. Sharon’s sisters are Rondi and Marilee of Bakersfield. She was preceded in death by her late husband and the love of her life, Doug Hoggatt, and by her faithful sister Bobbe.
Friends and family of Sharon are welcome to attend a celebration of life in Sharon’s backyard on April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to teamintraining.org.