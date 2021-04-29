Sharon Herman died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, after battling lung cancer.
Sharon was born in 1957 to Frank and Mary Ann Richardson and spent most of her childhood in Illinois. After graduating from Augustana College and marrying her high school sweetheart, Roy, she worked as an accountant.
She and Roy moved to California in 1989, just after the Loma Prieta earthquake, which was widely considered by their thoroughly Midwestern family to be a bad choice. After becoming a mother, she devoted her time to raising her two children, Julie and Steven.
Sharon was an active community member, volunteering in support of her children’s numerous activities, as well as serving on the board of several nonprofits for local arts promotion and children’s welfare. She loved music and singing and dancing. She enjoyed her faith community at First Presbyterian Church and was fascinated with the role of women in the Bible and with the spiritual power of meditation symbols such as prayer labyrinths.
Walking and the outdoors held great healing for her; whether just in the neighborhood or on hiking trails, she always insisted that she needed some sunlight every day. Sharon also treasured the power of simple human connections and held sacred her lunch meet-ups with friends.
Sharon will be remembered for her handwritten letters, her persistence in catching and releasing spiders, and her uncanny ability to sense when either of her children were contemplating the slightest mischief. Most of all, her kindness and consideration for all people and animals will live on in the hearts of those who loved her most.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Roy; daughter, Julie; son-in-law, Peter Perez-Hernandez; son, Steven; mother, Mary Ann Richardson; two sisters, Sandra (Frank) Bader and Susan (Joseph) Zeinz; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Livermore when groups can safely gather. Memories of Sharon can be sent to the following address and should be marked for the family to open or to be kept sealed as a wish for Sharon: 220 S Livermore Ave #501 Livermore CA 94550. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the House Rabbit Society (rabbit.org/donate) or the National Park system (nps.gov/getinvolved/donate.htm).