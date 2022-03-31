Longtime Livermore resident Sharon Lorraine Lambing (Mottashed) passed away at her home in Livermore, California on Jan. 23, 2022; a day before her 78th birthday.
Sharon was born in San Francisco, California on Jan. 24, 1944. Adopted by Charles E. Lambing and Ceal Lambing of Oakland, California on April 4, 1944. Sharon grew up in Oakland, California and attended Catholic schools including Holy Names High School where she graduated in 1961. Immediately after graduating, Sharon enrolled at San Francisco City College. This is when she met Mark S. Mottashed and a relationship started to grow exponentially. Sharon graduated from San Francisco City College and soon thereafter Mark and Sharon got married in 1963. In 1964, they welcomed their first-born son, Mark Joseph Mottashed. Mark and Sharon would go on to have five more children, John, Lori, Matthew, Michael and Christina. They moved from Oakland, California to Dublin, California and from Dublin, California to Livermore, California.
Sharon was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker and could cook and compete with the best of them. Sharon’s baking and cooking skills were a huge plus, especially when you have six mouths to feed. Sharon was described as the goodwill frugal mom that could make things last and squeeze one meal into three. During the Yosemite and Kings Canyon and Mt Lassen camping years, Sharon would make fried chicken, macaroni and potato salad and her specialty Chex mix trail mix. Great times!
Sharon would always put her children first. She was a selfless mother who raised six beautiful children. This is what probably propelled her into a part time job working for the Livermore Unified School District at Granada High School. She started working there in 1994 as a part time Learning Disability assistant under teacher Grare Davis. Sharon and Grare quickly became close friends and would take excursions together including one to Sicily, Italy. After working eight years part time, Sharon got her opportunity to work full time as an administrator assistant for Granada High School. She continued working for the School District until 2011, when she retired.
She divorced in 2000. Sharon stayed busy after retirement by working short stints as a building monitor for the Alameda County Fair and as a Security Eye Patrol Security Guard where she earned a myriad of certificates. She loved to crochet and knit and quilt make. She especially loved to walk her dogs, Pixie, Benji and Rasin at the Parks. Her doggies were her companions, and her grandkids were her life!
Sharon (Shari) will be so deeply missed. Mom, you are now pain free! We all love you to the Moon and Back! She is survived by her six children and spouses: Mark Mottashed (Tina) John Mottashed (Colette) Lori Mcneill (Ray) Matt Mottashed (Tara)Michael Mottashed (Shannon) Christina Johnson (Mark) and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren